Isaiah Mobley News: Reaches 20-point threshold

Mobley tallied 22 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 31 minutes Friday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats'116-108 victory over the Long Island Nets.

Mobley was one of four players on his squad to score 20 or more points, though he stood out on the boards by grabbing a team-high 14 rebounds. This marks his second double-double of the 2024-25 campaign.