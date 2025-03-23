Isaiah Moore News: Makes season debut
Moore (suspension) posted two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in four minutes during Saturday's 97-91 G League win over the Osceola Magic.
Moore, who had just signed with the Charge, missed last Sunday's game against Motor City due to a suspension but made his G League season debut Saturday. It looks like he'll have a minor role to end the regular season.
Isaiah Moore
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now