Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah Moore headshot

Isaiah Moore News: Makes season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Moore (suspension) posted two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in four minutes during Saturday's 97-91 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Moore, who had just signed with the Charge, missed last Sunday's game against Motor City due to a suspension but made his G League season debut Saturday. It looks like he'll have a minor role to end the regular season.

Isaiah Moore
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now