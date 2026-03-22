Isaiah Roby News: Diverse output versus Skyhawks

Roby finished with 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 22 minutes in Saturday's 129-98 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Roby had an efficient performance while adding defensive production, though it wasn't enough for his team to avoid defeat. The experienced player has been in and out of the starting lineup in recent action, so he's not guaranteed a lot of playing time. Still, he's now looking to increase a streak of three games with at least 15 points and five rebounds.