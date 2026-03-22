Isaiah Roby headshot

Isaiah Roby News: Diverse output versus Skyhawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Roby finished with 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 22 minutes in Saturday's 129-98 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Roby had an efficient performance while adding defensive production, though it wasn't enough for his team to avoid defeat. The experienced player has been in and out of the starting lineup in recent action, so he's not guaranteed a lot of playing time. Still, he's now looking to increase a streak of three games with at least 15 points and five rebounds.

Isaiah Roby
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Roby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Roby See More
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 4
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
March 4, 2023
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2
Author Image
Dan Bruno
March 2, 2023
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 28, 2023