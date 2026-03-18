Isaiah Roby News: Leading scorer in loss

Roby logged 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 122-107 G League loss versus the Charge.

Roby was one of Westchester's few bright spots during the loss, as he matched Adama Bal for the most points on the team and shot an efficient 58.3 percent from the field. Tuesday's outing marked the first time since the Jan. 15 loss to the Swarm that the 6-foot-8 forward surpassed 20 points scored in a game.