Isaiah Roby headshot

Isaiah Roby News: Leading scorer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Roby logged 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 122-107 G League loss versus the Charge.

Roby was one of Westchester's few bright spots during the loss, as he matched Adama Bal for the most points on the team and shot an efficient 58.3 percent from the field. Tuesday's outing marked the first time since the Jan. 15 loss to the Swarm that the 6-foot-8 forward surpassed 20 points scored in a game.

Isaiah Roby
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Roby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Roby See More
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 4
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
March 4, 2023
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2
Author Image
Dan Bruno
March 2, 2023
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 28, 2023