Isaiah Stevens headshot

Isaiah Stevens Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Stevens (foot) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Stevens has missed the last three games for the Heat while dealing with soreness in his right foot, but there's a chance he returns to the floor Wednesday in Chicago. The rookie guard has played in only three games for Miami this season and hasn't made much of an impact from a fantasy perspective, averaging 2.0 minutes per game.

Isaiah Stevens
Miami Heat
