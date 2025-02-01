Isaiah Stevens Injury: Inactive due to undisclosed reason

Stevens wasn't present in Friday's 114-96 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley due to an injury or illness.

Stevens was one of three Sioux Falls players inactive during Friday's game. The exact cause of his absence was undisclosed, other than an injury or illness. Stevens has appeared in 25 G League contests, averaging 13.3 points, 9.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per outing.