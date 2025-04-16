Isaiah Stevens Injury: Makes three appearances as rookie

Stevens (foot) appeared in three games for the Heat during the 2024-25 season, logging six minutes in total and recording zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal.

An undrafted rookie out of Colorado State, Stevens was cut by the Heat during training camp but made enough of an impression during his time with the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce to earn a two-way contract with Miami in December. He didn't make his NBA debut until late March after the G League season came to an end, and he saw garbage-time minutes in three consecutive contests before missing the Heat's final six games of the regular season due to right foot soreness. Stevens is ineligible to compete in the playoffs and will become a restricted free agent this summer.