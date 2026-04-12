Isaiah Stevens Injury: Not available for finale

Stevens (ankle) is listed out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

One of Sacramento's two-way players, Stevens will finish out the season having not seen action at the NBA or G League level since March 21 due to a sore right ankle. The second-year point guard made just three appearances in total for Sacramento in 2025-26, averaging 3.3 points, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 rebounds in 14.3 minutes.