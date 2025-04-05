Isaiah Stevens Injury: Out Saturday with foot injury

Stevens is listed out for Saturday's game against the Bucks due to right foot discomfort.

Though he didn't appear in the Heat's two-point loss to the Grizzlies on Thursday in a coach's decision, Stevens is now dealing with an injury that will prevent him from playing Saturday. Stevens hasn't been a part of head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation since signing a two-way deal with the Heat on Dec. 26, so his absence Saturday should go largely unnoticed.