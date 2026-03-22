Isaiah Stevens headshot

Isaiah Stevens Injury: Out Sunday with sore ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Kings list Stevens out for Sunday's game against the Nets due to right ankle soreness.

The two-way player hasn't made an appearance for Sacramento since the All-Star break, so he presumably sustained the injury during his most recent game in the G League with the Stockton Kings on Saturday. Over his three appearances at the NBA level on the season, Stevens is averaging 3.3 points, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 rebounds in 14.3 minutes.

Isaiah Stevens
Sacramento Kings
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