Isaiah Stevens Injury: Sits out G League game
Stevens was not an option for Saturday's 115-100 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers due to right thigh soreness.
Stevens is now working on his recovery from the injury after being busy in recent G League action, with his spot in Stockton's starting lineup taken by KJ Jones. Stevens is currently questionable for upcoming games but will likely regain a major role once he's completely healthy.
