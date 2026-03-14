Isaiah Stevens Injury: Still sidelined with injury
Stevens (thigh) didn't play Friday in the G League Stockton Kings' 123-121 overtime win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
The two-way player hasn't seen action for Sacramento or Stockton since Feb. 22 due to right thigh soreness. The parent club hasn't provided many updates regarding the severity of Stevens' injury, making it unclear how close he might be to returning to the court.
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