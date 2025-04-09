Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah Stevens headshot

Isaiah Stevens Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 3:31pm

Stevens (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Wednesday will be the fourth straight game that Stevens will miss while working through a right foot injury. He's played just six minutes across three games for Miami this season, so his absence won't impact the Heat's bench rotation. His next chance to play is Friday against New Orleans.

Isaiah Stevens
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now