Isaiah Stevens Injury: Won't return Wednesday
Stevens (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Wednesday will be the fourth straight game that Stevens will miss while working through a right foot injury. He's played just six minutes across three games for Miami this season, so his absence won't impact the Heat's bench rotation. His next chance to play is Friday against New Orleans.
