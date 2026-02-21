Isaiah Stevens News: All-around impact in G League win

Stevens finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 117-113 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Stevens had a great performance as he led his squad in scoring and stood out as the only player in the game with double digits in assists. While serving under a two-way contract, Stevens has recorded just 20 minutes of play for Sacramento over their last six NBA contests. On the other hand, he has remained a consistent starter for Stockton in G League action. The double-double in Friday's game was his seventh of the 2025-26 season.