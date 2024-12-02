Isaiah Stevens News: All-around outing in win
Stevens notched 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes in Sunday's 133-110 win over Motor City.
Stevens did a little bit of everything for Sioux Falls in a high-scoring victory, leading all players in Sunday's contest assists while recording the lone double-double of the game. Over nine outings this season, Stevens has averaged 14.3 points, 10.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest.
Isaiah Stevens
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now