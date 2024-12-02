Isaiah Stevens News: All-around outing in win

Stevens notched 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes in Sunday's 133-110 win over Motor City.

Stevens did a little bit of everything for Sioux Falls in a high-scoring victory, leading all players in Sunday's contest assists while recording the lone double-double of the game. Over nine outings this season, Stevens has averaged 14.3 points, 10.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest.