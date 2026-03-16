Isaiah Stevens News: Back in action in G League

Stevens (thigh) recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes Sunday in the G League Stockton Kings' 106-104 win over the Austin Spurs.

A two-way player for Sacramento, Stevens made his first appearance at either the NBA or G League level since Feb. 22 after he had been sidelined due to right thigh soreness. Though Stevens should continue to start and receive extended playing time whenever he suits up for Stockton, expect him to see more opportunities with the parent club over the final month of the season. The non-contending Kings have already ruled out four players for the season and could be inclined to get a longer look at younger options such as Stevens as the campaign winds down.