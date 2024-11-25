Isaiah Stevens News: Dazzles offensively in blowout win
Stevens recorded 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, one rebound and one steal over 36 minutes in Saturday's 125-98 win over Indiana.
Stevens provided a nice lift to Sioux Falls offensively in Saturday's sizable victory, leading all players in the contest in assists while ending as one of two Skyforce players with a double-double. Stevens has gotten off to a nice start to the season, averaging 15.1 points, 9.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals over the first seven contests.
Isaiah Stevens
Free Agent
