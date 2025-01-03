Isaiah Stevens News: Dazzles on offense in double-double

Stevens posted 16 points (5-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists and two steals over 39 minutes in Friday's 110-96 G League loss to Santa Cruz.

Stevens provided a big lift to Sioux Falls offensively in Friday's G League showdown, leading all players in assists while concluding as one of two Skyforce players with a double-double in a losing effort. Stevens has appeared in 17 G League games this season, averaging 13.3 points, 10.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per outing.