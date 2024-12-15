Isaiah Stevens News: Does it all in double-double

Stevens recorded 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 assists, four steals and one rebound over 43 minutes in Friday's 114-111 G League win over Windy City.

Stevens did it all on both ends of the court for Sioux Falls in Friday's contest, leading all players in assists and steals while recording the lone double-double on the team in a winning effort. Stevens has averaged 13.8 points, 11.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals over 13 G League contests this season.