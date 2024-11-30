Isaiah Stevens News: Dominates offensively in victory
Stevens posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 18 assists, three rebounds and one steal over 44 minutes in Friday's 132-114 win over Motor City.
Stevens did it all offensively to lead Sioux Falls as its floor general, ending two dimes shy of the 20-assist mark in a double-double performance. Stevens has averaged 14.8 points, 10.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals over the first eight contests of the year.
Isaiah Stevens
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now