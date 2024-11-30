Isaiah Stevens News: Dominates offensively in victory

Stevens posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 18 assists, three rebounds and one steal over 44 minutes in Friday's 132-114 win over Motor City.

Stevens did it all offensively to lead Sioux Falls as its floor general, ending two dimes shy of the 20-assist mark in a double-double performance. Stevens has averaged 14.8 points, 10.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals over the first eight contests of the year.