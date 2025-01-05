Isaiah Stevens News: Goes for 17 points in G League

Stevens finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 37 minutes Saturday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 113-100 loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Stevens has appeared in 19 G League games this season, averaging 13.6 points, 10.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 38.5 minutes per contest. Miami signed Stevens to a two-way contract Dec. 26, but the undrafted rookie is still waiting to make his NBA debut.