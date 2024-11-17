Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Stevens headshot

Isaiah Stevens News: Impressive in G League victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 5:41am

Stevens concluded with 21 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists, three steals and two rebounds over 38 minutes in Friday's 110-96 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Stevens did it all for Sioux Falls in Friday's victory, pacing all Skyforce players in assists and steals while finishing as one of two players with at least 20 points in a double-double performance. Stevens has gotten off to a hot start in his rookie campaign, averaging 15.5 points, 9.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals over four contests.

Isaiah Stevens
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
