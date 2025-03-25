Isaiah Stevens News: Impressive outing in triple-double

Stevens posted 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 17 assists and 10 rebounds over 38 minutes in Monday's 124-113 G League win over Rip City.

Stevens did it all for Sioux Falls in Monday's G League battle, pacing all players in assists while ending as one of two players with 10 or more boards in a triple-double showcase. Stevens has appeared in 31 G League contests, averaging 13.0 points, 9.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.