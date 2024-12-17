Isaiah Stevens News: Leads team in assists

Stevens tallied 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, three steals two rebounds and two blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 115-95 win over the Herd.

Stevens' team-high nine assists left him one shy of a double-double in Monday's victory. Still, the 24-year-old guard continues to capitalize on his opportunities at the charity stripe, converting 95.5 percent of his 1.6 free-throw attempts per contest.