Isaiah Stevens News: Makes return in G League

Stevens (undisclosed) tallied 13 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists and one rebound across 24 minutes Thursday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 125-107 win over the Texas Legends.

One of the Heat's three two-way players, Stevens returned to action Thursday to make his first appearance at the NBA or G League level since Jan. 24, after he missed more than a month with an undisclosed injury. Stevens is averaging 13.3 points, 9.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 37.4 minutes per game over his 26 appearances for the Skyforce on the season.