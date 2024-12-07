Isaiah Stevens News: Nears double-double in win
Stevens recorded eight points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal over 38 minutes in Thursday's 102-81 win over Windy City.
Stevens provided a spark offensively despite struggling shooting from the field, leading all Skyforce players in assists while finishing two points short of a double-double performance. Stevens has tallied 13.8 points, 10.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 11 contests.
Isaiah Stevens
Free Agent
