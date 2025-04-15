Isaiah Stevens News: Not listed on injury report

Stevens (foot) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's Play-In Game against the Bulls.

After missing the last six outings of the regular season due to foot soreness, Stevens appears primed to be available off the Miami bench for Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup against Chicago. That said, Stevens has totaled a mere six minutes over three appearances for the Heat in 2024-25, so he's not a lock to see the floor.