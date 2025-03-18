Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Stevens headshot

Isaiah Stevens News: Notches 12 assists in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 10:54am

Stevens recorded seven points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, three steals and one rebound across 33 minutes Sunday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 121-101 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Stevens has appeared in 28 G League contests this season, averaging 13.0 points, 9.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 35.7 minutes per contest. Since signing a two-way deal with Miami on Dec. 26, Stevens has yet to make his NBA debut.

