Isaiah Stevens News: Shines offensively in double-double
Stevens put forth 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 assists, two steals and one rebound over 42 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Stevens led the way as the floor general in Sunday's contest, handing out a game-best assist total while finishing as one of two Sioux Falls players with a double-double. Stevens has averaged 13.8 points, 10.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 12 outings.
Isaiah Stevens
Free Agent
