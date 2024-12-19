Isaiah Stevens News: Shines offensively in double-double
Stevens finished with 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists and six rebounds over 37 minutes in Thursday's 112-108 win over Capital City in the G League Winter Showcase.
Stevens shined offensively Thursday, once again leading all Sioux Falls players in assists while finishing as one of three players with 15 or more points in a double-double performance. Stevens has averaged 13.9 points, 10.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals over 14 outings.
Isaiah Stevens
Free Agent
