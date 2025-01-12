Isaiah Stevens News: Top distributor in double-double

Stevens notched 21 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds over 40 minutes in Friday's 152-102 G League win over Westchester.

Stevens once again led the way for Sioux Falls as its floor general Friday, handing out a team-leading assist total while concluding as one of three players with a double-double in a blowout victory. Stevens has appeared in 22 G League contests, posting 14.0 points, 10.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.