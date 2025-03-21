Isaiah Stevens News: Top distributor in double-double
Stevens notched 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and two rebounds over 39 minutes in Friday's 117-113 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.
Stevens led the way as the Skyforce floor general Friday, handing out a team-high double-digit assist total while finishing as one of two Sioux Falls players with a double-double in a winning effort. Stevens has appeared in 30 outings this season, averaging 12.9 points, 9.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest.
