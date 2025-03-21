Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Stevens News: Top distributor in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 8:54pm

Stevens notched 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and two rebounds over 39 minutes in Friday's 117-113 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Stevens led the way as the Skyforce floor general Friday, handing out a team-high double-digit assist total while finishing as one of two Sioux Falls players with a double-double in a winning effort. Stevens has appeared in 30 outings this season, averaging 12.9 points, 9.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest.

