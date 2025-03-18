Isaiah Stevens News: Top distributor in two-way showing

Stevens recorded seven points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, three steals and one rebound over 33 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 G League win over Iowa.

Stevens didn't contribute a lot offensively but still led all players in Sunday's G League contest in assists and steals in a two-way showcase. Stevens has appeared in 28 G League contests this season, averaging 13.0 points, 9.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.