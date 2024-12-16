Isaiah Stewart Injury: Heads to locker room Monday

Stewart appeared to injure his left knee during the second quarter of Monday's game against the Heat before heading to the locker room, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Stewart grabbed his left knee and limped back to the locker room with 9:10 remaining in the second quarter following an off-balance landing on a shot contest. If the big man remains sidelined, Ron Holland and Paul Reed are candidates for an increased role off the bench.