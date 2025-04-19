Isaiah Stewart Injury: Leaves Game 1 early

Stewart checked out of Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Knicks with 9:06 remaining in the fourth quarter and headed to the locker room due to an apparent knee injury, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Stewart was cleared to play in Game 1 after missing the final two games of the regular season due to right knee inflammation. Despite being cleared to play, Stewart looked to be in discomfort at various points during Saturday's contest, and he played just 48-second shift in the fourth quarter before asking out of the game after drawing a foul. The Pistons should provide an update on Stewart's status after the game, but if he's unable to return, starter Jalen Duren could take on the rest of the center minutes for the remainder of the contest.