Isaiah Stewart Injury: Now doubtful Monday
Stewart (calf) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game versus Orlando.
The Pistons are upgrading Stewart from out to doubtful Monday, signaling that he's inching closer to returning from a left calf strain. Paul Reed should remain worth streaming in deep fantasy leagues for at least one more contest.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Stewart See More