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Isaiah Stewart Injury: Now doubtful Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 11:50am

Stewart (calf) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game versus Orlando.

The Pistons are upgrading Stewart from out to doubtful Monday, signaling that he's inching closer to returning from a left calf strain. Paul Reed should remain worth streaming in deep fantasy leagues for at least one more contest.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
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