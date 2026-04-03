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Isaiah Stewart Injury: Out again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Stewart (calf) will remain on the inactive list for Saturday's game in Philadelphia.

Stewart will miss another game, and while he's slowly making progress, it remains unclear when he might return. Paul Reed will continue to operate as Jalen Duren's primary backup with Stewart sidelined.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
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