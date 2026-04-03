Isaiah Stewart Injury: Out again Saturday
Stewart (calf) will remain on the inactive list for Saturday's game in Philadelphia.
Stewart will miss another game, and while he's slowly making progress, it remains unclear when he might return. Paul Reed will continue to operate as Jalen Duren's primary backup with Stewart sidelined.
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