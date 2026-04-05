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Isaiah Stewart Injury: Out again versus Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 8:45pm

Stewart (calf) is listed as out ahead of Monday's game in Orlando.

Stewart continues to battle a strained left calf, an injury that has caused him to miss Detroit's last 12 contests. Although the 24-year-old resumed on-court basketball activities over a week ago, he won't be back on the floor versus the Magic. With Stewart unavailable, Paul Reed should continue to see the bulk of the minutes from off the bench behind Jalen Duren.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
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