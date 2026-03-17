Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart Injury: Out at least one more week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 8:44am

The Pistons announced Tuesday that Stewart has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left calf strain and will be re-evaluated in one week.

The update isn't especially surprising, given that Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Sunday that Stewart was without a clear timeline for a return. Bickerstaff also said Stewart has been playing through the injury recently, but it worsened, so the Pistons opted to shut him down. Until Stewart is cleared to play, Paul Reed should remain in the rotation as the backup to starting center Jalen Duren, while forwards Javonte Green and Ronald Holland could see slightly elevated roles.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
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