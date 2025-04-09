Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Stewart (knee) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Stewart is coming off two strong performances for the Pistons, nearing double-doubles in the last two games. However, the veteran big man is in danger of missing Thursday's game against New York due to a knee issue. Detroit will likely turn to Jalen Duren and Paul Reed to help pick up the slack in the frontcourt.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now