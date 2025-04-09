Isaiah Stewart Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Stewart (knee) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
Stewart is coming off two strong performances for the Pistons, nearing double-doubles in the last two games. However, the veteran big man is in danger of missing Thursday's game against New York due to a knee issue. Detroit will likely turn to Jalen Duren and Paul Reed to help pick up the slack in the frontcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now