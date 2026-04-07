Isaiah Stewart Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Stewart (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
A left calf strain has held Stewart out for 13 consecutive contests, but the questionable designation gives him a real chance to return Wednesday. Stewart would likely face a minutes cap if he's upgraded to available, but he would still figure to push Paul Reed for playing time as the backup center behind Jalen Duren.
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