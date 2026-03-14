Isaiah Stewart Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Stewart has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to a left calf strain.
The calf injury is a new concern for Stewart, and it's not a positive sign that he's being ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. With the 24-year-old big man unavailable, Paul Reed is expected to see increased burn behind Jalen Duren.
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