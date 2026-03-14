Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Stewart has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to a left calf strain.

The calf injury is a new concern for Stewart, and it's not a positive sign that he's being ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. With the 24-year-old big man unavailable, Paul Reed is expected to see increased burn behind Jalen Duren.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Stewart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Stewart See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago