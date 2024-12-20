Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart Injury: Ruled out Saturday against Suns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Stewart (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Phoenix.

Stewart hyperextended his left knee during the Pistons' 125-124 win over the Heat this past Monday. He'll miss a second straight game as a result of the injury, and his next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Lakers. Paul Reed will continue to handle backup duties behind Jalen Duren due to Stewart's absence.

