Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart Injury: Starts on-court work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Stewart (calf) has been cleared to resume on-court basketball activities, Eric Vincent of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Stewart has been battling a strained left calf for nearly two weeks, and he's finally been cleared to begin on-court activities. A return for the 24-year-old doesn't seem imminent, but a return before the postseason seems possible.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
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