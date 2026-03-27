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Isaiah Stewart Injury: Still out with calf strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Stewart (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

A left calf strain has sidelined Stewart since March 15, though the Pistons are expected to re-evaluate him at some point in the near future. Paul Reed should remain the top backup center Saturday, unless Jalen Duren (knee) ends up needing to sit out altogether.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
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