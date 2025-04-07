Isaiah Stewart News: Back to bench Monday

Stewart is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Kings.

After piling up 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Grizzlies, Stewart will revert back to his usual role off the bench in the return of a Jalen Duren (leg). Over his last eight appearances as a reserve, Stewart has averaged 7.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 blocks in 17.6 minutes.