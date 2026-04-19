Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart News: Barely visible in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Stewart supplied three points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 loss to the Magic in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Stewart failed to have any sort of meaningful impact, continuing what has been an underwhelming few games. In fact, in four appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged just 8.0 points and 1.0 blocks in 15.7 minutes per game. Along with a number of his teammates, Stewart will need to be better should Detroit intend on going deep into the playoffs.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
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