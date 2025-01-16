Isaiah Stewart News: Boosts on glass off bench in loss
Stewart posted two points (1-4 FG), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 111-100 loss to the Pacers.
Stewart shined in his time off the bench Thursday despite only tallying a pair of points, leading all bench players in rebounds and assists while finishing as one of two Pistons with a double-digit rebound total. Stewart has hauled in 10 or more boards in five contests this season, four of which have occurred coming off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now