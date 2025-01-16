Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart News: Boosts on glass off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Stewart posted two points (1-4 FG), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 111-100 loss to the Pacers.

Stewart shined in his time off the bench Thursday despite only tallying a pair of points, leading all bench players in rebounds and assists while finishing as one of two Pistons with a double-digit rebound total. Stewart has hauled in 10 or more boards in five contests this season, four of which have occurred coming off the bench.

