Isaiah Stewart News: Ejected vs. Timberwolves

Stewart was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's game against Minnesota, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Stewart was ejected along with Ron Holland, Marcus Sasser, Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid, as a verbal altercation between Reid and Holland turned physical. Stewart will finish the game with zero points (0-2 FG), four rebounds, one assist and one block across seven minutes. Paul Reed will likely see an uptick in playing time the rest of the way due to Stewart being tossed.