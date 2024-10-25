Isaiah Stewart News: Fails to score in 11 minutes

Stewart posted three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 11 minutes during Friday's 113-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Stewart was the first big off the bench but fell short of the mark, failing to attempt a single field goal. After years of flirting with fantasy value, it appears as though he is going to be a non-factor this season. He is playing as the backup behind Jalen Duren and while he should see closer to 15 minutes on most nights, there is simply not enough meat on the bone for him to be considered a viable asset.